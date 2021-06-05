USC Gamecocks Baseball

Weather delays South Carolina baseball’s NCAA regional game vs. ODU

Saturday’s NCAA regional game between South Carolina and ODU was delayed by rain.
Saturday’s NCAA regional game between South Carolina and ODU was delayed by rain. Jeff Blake

South Carolina’s NCAA regional game against Old Dominion will not start on time Saturday night.

Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founder’s Park, the game is now slated to start at 8:06 p.m. due to weather, airing on SEC Network.

Both the Gamecocks and ODU are coming off wins in the first day of the Columbia regional on Friday. The

No. 2-seed Gamecocks defeated No. 3 seed Virginia, 4-3, and will start right-hander Thomas Farr against No. 1-seed ODU.

Profile Image of Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna specializes in Gamecocks athletics and storytelling projects for The State. Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2018, Lananna covered college baseball nationally before moving to Columbia in 2020. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a degree in journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service