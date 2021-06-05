Weather delays South Carolina baseball’s NCAA regional game vs. ODU

Saturday’s NCAA regional game between South Carolina and ODU was delayed by rain.

South Carolina’s NCAA regional game against Old Dominion will not start on time Saturday night.

Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founder’s Park, the game is now slated to start at 8:06 p.m. due to weather, airing on SEC Network.

Both the Gamecocks and ODU are coming off wins in the first day of the Columbia regional on Friday. The

No. 2-seed Gamecocks defeated No. 3 seed Virginia, 4-3, and will start right-hander Thomas Farr against No. 1-seed ODU.