Weather delays South Carolina baseball’s NCAA regional game vs. ODU
South Carolina’s NCAA regional game against Old Dominion will not start on time Saturday night.
Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founder’s Park, the game is now slated to start at 8:06 p.m. due to weather, airing on SEC Network.
Both the Gamecocks and ODU are coming off wins in the first day of the Columbia regional on Friday. The
No. 2-seed Gamecocks defeated No. 3 seed Virginia, 4-3, and will start right-hander Thomas Farr against No. 1-seed ODU.
