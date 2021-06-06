NCAA notebook: Controversial call looms large in South Carolina loss to Old Dominion

Andrew Eyster leapt out of the batter’s box and erupted toward first base umpire Kelly Gonzales.

After Eyster attempted to check his swing on a 2-2 delivery from Old Dominion starter Ryne Moore with runners on first and second and one out in the seventh inning Saturday night, home plate umpire Mark Buchanan turned the call to Gonzales at first base. There, Gonzales flung his right fist, signaling an out and sending Eyster into a tizzy at the plate.

The over 7,000 fans at Founders Park roared in disapproval. South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston jumped from his perch on the top step of the home dugout and raced out for an explanation.

The hoopla ended when Josiah Sightler flared a dipping liner to left field to end the seventh inning and strand a trio of Gamecocks on the basepaths as South Carolina fell to No. 1 seed Old Dominion 2-1 in the winners bracket game of the Columbia regional.

“We get no explanations on those plays. I can’t really answer that question, because if I do, I’ll hear from the powers that be,” Kingston said when asked about the call after the game. “So I’ll respectfully decline that question.”

On a night in which the Monarchs earned their go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, Eyster’s alleged swing and the ensuing pandemonium over the call marked the most consequential sequence in a game that checked just about every box on the baseball bingo card.

Moore, who dazzled onlookers with a seven-inning, three-hit, 121-pitch outing, plunked six batters on the night, but didn’t issue a single four-ball walk.

South Carolina leadoff man Brady Allen gave the Gamecocks their first threatening situation of the evening when he collided with Old Dominion second baseman Carter Trice, jarring the ball loose and putting runners on first and second with just one out.

The Gamecocks then endured their own blunder when third baseman Brennan Milone flubbed a high pop fly to put Old Dominion runners on second and third.

Finally, it was the call on Eyster that sent fans over the edge and Kingston literally up off the stoop of the dugout to complain over the strikeout.

“I would’ve gotten tossed 10 (minutes) ago,” former South Carolina reliever Tyler Johnson tweeted in reaction to the third-strike call on Eyster.

“Disappointed for that great crowd tonight that they didn’t go and get to go home happy,” Kingston added. “But my message to the team was that a lot of teams over the years didn’t go through the postseason flawless they dropped a game here and there.”o

Brannon Jordan to start against UVa, Brett Kerry ‘in play’ Sunday

With Saturday’s loss in the books, South Carolina now faces an elimination game with No. 3 seed Virginia scheduled for Sunday at noon.

Kingston said the Gamecocks plan to roll with starter Brannon Jordan out of the gate, while relievers John Gilreath, Andrew Peters and CJ Weins should all be available after not pitching in either of South Carolina’s first two games.

Ace Brett Kerry could also be in the cards either against Virginia or in a hypothetical rematch with Old Dominion should the Gamecocks steal an early-afternoon victory. Kerry, who left Friday’s start with stiffness in his neck, has been day-to-day since throwing just 50 pitches against the Cavaliers.

Kingston said Saturday that Kerry should be an option for South Carolina on Sunday, if need be.

“It’s gonna get a little harder to get through a regional, but it’s not impossible,” Kingston said. “It’s a double-elimination tournament. We lost one game and we’re still alive. Our guys just need to come out tomorrow ready to go.”

Shane Beamer and Bobby Richardson take in Saturday loss

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer could barely stay seated during Saturday’s matchup.

Beamer, who’s entering his first year with the football program following Will Muschamp’s ousting, was spotted in athletic director Ray Tanner’s box at Founders Park.

Inning after inning, South Carolina’s 36th head football coach in school history glared intently at the ball field below, tensing and reacting to each pitch as the Gamecocks chased the Monarchs throughout the night.

Former New York Yankees legend and South Carolina coach Bobby Richardson was also in attendance at Saturday’s game. Richardson, 85, won three World Series titles with the Yankees and earned eight All-Star nods and five Gold Gloves during his standout career.

South Carolina vs. Virginia: What time, channel

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Founders Park — Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPNU