The first Gamecocks are off the board in this year’s MLB Draft

South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Brett Kerry Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

No player on South Carolina baseball’s 2021 roster was selected Sunday in the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft. It didn’t take long for three Gamecocks to go Monday on Day Two of the MLB Draft.

The Los Angeles Angels picked Gamecocks pitcher Brett Kerry in the fifth round of the draft. Eight picks later, the Miami Marlins drafted outfielder Brady Allen — Cincinnati then took pitcher Thomas Farr with the very next pick.

The slot value, or projected signing bonus, for Kerry’s pick is $390,400, while Allen’s is $360,800 and Farr’s is $357,000. They are all expected to sign.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, only two of 317 prospects drafted in the top 10 rounds in 2019 didn’t sign with their clubs; only four of 314 draftees didn’t sign in 2018.

Kerry split time as a starter and closer for the Gamecocks in 2021. In 17 appearances, he was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA and four saves while striking out 84 batters in 54.1 innings pitched.

“He throws three secondary pitches for strikes and has a chance to be a starter on the next level,” Callis said of Kerry.

Allen was among the most consistent and productive hitters in Mark Kingston’s lineup this season. He finished second on the team with a .276 average, slugging .516 and hitting 13 home runs.

“He can do a little bit of everything,” Callis said of Allen.

Farr was the highest-ranking Gamecocks player on both the Baseball America Top 500 and MLB.com’s Top 250, ranking 109 and 139, respectively.

Farr is an enticing prospect due to his mid-90 mph fastball, which can touch as high as 97 mph. He mixes that pitch with a low-80s breaking ball with downward bite and the occasional changeup. Farr finished the season with a 3-7 record and 3.87 ERA, striking out 90 and walking 38 in 83.2 innings.

Gamecock signee Cooper Kinney was taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night. The infielder from Baylor High in Chattanooga, Tennessee told reporters he plans on signing with Tampa and will bypass college. Slot value for Kinney was $2.15 million.

Kinney was the Tennessee high school Gatorade Player of the Year and hit .480 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

Rounds two through 10 of the draft are Monday with 11-20 set for Tuesday.