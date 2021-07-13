More current Gamecocks, USC signees taken as 2021 MLB Draft wraps up

Daniel Lloyd was the first South Carolina Gamecock player to go in the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles took the USC pitcher in the 14th round of the draft. Lloyd was one of the Gamecocks’ most consistent relievers this season. The former Summerville High School standout made 23 appearances with a 3.07 ERA and two saves. He struck out 42 in 41 innings pitched and opponents hits just .206 off of him.

In the 16th round, the San Francisco Giants took USC pitcher Julian Bosnic, who opened the season in the weekend rotation but transitioned to a bullpen role after making just four starts. Bosnic’s fastball touched 97 mph during the season and consistently sat in the mid-90s.

Bosnic struck out 78 batters to 25 walks in 50.2 innings, allowing just 22 hits and posting a 2.84 ERA. He ranks at 193 in the BA 500 and at 187 on MLB.com.

Bosnic had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and has eligibility left if he wants to return.

“Low 90s fastball from the left side but scouts liked how it played up in the zone. Some deception in the delivery as well, could be an interesting bullpen piece,” Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo said of Bosnic.

Gamecocks signee Drew Baker was taken in the 11th round Tuesday by the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker played at Chipola Junior College last season.

South Carolina had six members of its 2021 squad and two signees taken in the first two days of the draft, which began Sunday.

Draft tracker: Prospects with ties to state of SC

First round

Cooper Kinney, INF, Rays (USC signee)

Joe Mack, C, Marlins (Clemson signee)

Third round

Bubba Chandler, P, Pirates (Clemson signee)

Fifth round

Brett Kerry, P, Angels (USC)

T.J. White, OF, Nationals (Dorman HS)

Brady Allen, OF, Marlins (USC)

Thomas Farr, P, Reds (USC)

Seventh round

Collin Davis, OF, Mariners, (Wofford)

Parker Chavers, OF, Cubs, (Coastal Carolina)

Eighth round

Jordan Marks, Tigers, P, (USC Upstate)

Hunter Parks, P, Reds (USC signee)

James Parker, SS, Mariners (Clemson)

Ninth round

Brannon Jordan, P, Brewers (USC)

Tenth round

Andrew Peters, P, Angels (USC)

Keyshawn Askew, P, Mets (Clemson)

Wes Clarke, C, Milwaukee (USC)

Eleventh round

Drew Baker, P, Phillies (USC signee)

Thirteenth round

Mack Anglin, P, Nationals (Clemson)

Hayes Heinecke, P, Cardinals (Wofford)

Davis Sharpe, P, Indians (Clemson)

Fourteenth round

RJ Petit, P, Tigers (Charleston Southern)

Daniel Lloyd, P, Orioles (USC)

Carter Raffield, P, Reds (Clemson)

Fifthteenth round

Alaska Abney, P, Indians (Coastal Carolina)

Sixteenth round

Julian Bosnic, P, Giants (USC)

Seventeenth round

Alex Gabrick, P, Phillies (USC Upstate)

Eighteenth round

Adam Hackenberg, C, White Sox (Clemson)