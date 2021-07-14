Gamecocks lose two baseball assistant coaches, report says

Skylar Meade dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston will need to replace two assistants on his staff, according to a Wednesday report by The Big Spur.

Pitching coach Skylar Meade accepted the head coach’s job at Troy, The Big Spur reported, while assistant Trip Couch is leaving for Arizona to work under first-year head coach Chip Hale.

Neither Troy nor Arizona had announced those hirings as of late Wednesday morning. A USC baseball spokesperson declined to comment. D1Baseball and Baseball America also both reported Meade’s departure.

Both Meade and Couch just completed their fourth seasons at USC. Meade led the Gamecocks pitching staff to a team ERA of 3.80 this season, fourth in the SEC. Couch served as recruiting coordinator and coached outfielders, like recent draftee Brady Allen, for the past two seasons, and he spent his first two seasons as USC’s director of player development.

A former pitcher at Louisville, Meade spent three seasons coaching pitchers at Michigan State before joining Kingston’s staff. He helped guide MLB draftees Adam Hill, Cody Morris and Carmen Mlodzinski, who was the 31st selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. Six Gamecocks pitchers were selected in 2021 draft, which concluded Tuesday.

Couch joined USC’s staff after the second of two stints as an assistant coach at Houston, spending seven seasons under Todd Whitting after previously working for the Cougars in 1995-2000. Couch will be joining a new-look staff in Arizona that lost head coach Jay Johnson to LSU. The team’s new head coach, Hale, is a long time friend of Couch’s, according to The Big Spur’s report.