Gamecocks hire pitching coach and land key returning arm on same day

South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Julian Bosnic (18) Jeff Blake Photo

It’s been a good day for South Carolina’s pitching staff.

Just a few hours after the Gamecocks announced the addition of new pitching coach Justin Parker from Indiana University, left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic announced his return to South Carolina.

Bosnic’s decision to come back to Columbia is especially good news for Parker, who inherits a USC pitching staff that had six players picked in the 2021 MLB Draft. Bosnic finished his third season with the Gamecocks with a 2.84 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched before he was selected in the 16th round of the draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Parker was hired by head coach Mark Kingston after spending three seasons in the same position at Indiana. In the Hoosiers’ conference-only 2021 season, Parker’s staff had a 3.17 ERA and struck out 462 batters in 383.1 innings pitched.

“Justin Parker is a rising star in college baseball, and I am ecstatic that his next chapter will be in Columbia,” Kingston said in a statement. “He is the perfect fit for our pitching staff in regard to relationships and development.”

Four of Parker’s pitchers at Indiana were taken in this year’s MLB Draft, including Colorado Rockies third-round pick McCade Brown. He replaces former South Carolina pitching coach Skylar Meade, who left the Gamecocks to become Troy University’s head baseball coach.

Bosnic became one of USC’s go-to relievers this season, appearing in 22 games. He also made four starts.

The other Gamecock players and USC signees who were drafted have either signed with their pro teams or are expected to.

Gamecocks selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Round 1

Cooper Kinney, INF, Rays (USC signee)

Round 5

Brett Kerry, P, Angels (USC)

Brady Allen, OF, Marlins (USC)

Thomas Farr, P, Reds (USC)

Round 8

Hunter Parks, P, Reds (USC signee)

Round 9

Brannon Jordan, P, Brewers (USC)

Round 10

Andrew Peters, P, Angels (USC)

Wes Clarke, C, Milwaukee (USC)

Round 11

Drew Baker, P, Phillies (USC signee)

Round 14

Daniel Lloyd, P, Orioles (USC)

Round 16

Julian Bosnic, P, Giants (USC)