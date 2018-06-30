What stands alongside football as Connor Shaw's passion? Being a father

Connor Shaw combined two of his passions Saturday — football and fatherhood.
The former Gamecock great was on hand at the All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice facility on USC’s campus.
“Two things I’m passionate about is Carolina football and being a father. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here,” Shaw said. “All Pro Dad does a great job getting the parents, especially the father, engaged with their kids. It is not about the job title or the money they make or the toys you give them. It is being engaged and being present and finding ways to suit their needs.”
All Pro Dad was founded by former NFL coach, now NBC analyst, Tony Dungy. It is designed to help dads become more engaged in the lives of their children. The organization has chapters in schools throughout the country.
Since 2002, the All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience has been held 100 times in 25 NFL, MLB, and NCAA markets. It was the first time it has been held at USC.
Being a dad has had a big impact on Shaw’s life. He and his wife Molly have a 3-year-old daughter Mila and 1 ½-year old son Decker Drew.
“It has changed me for the better. I thought I wanted a boy, but the switch flipped and she has taught me more than I have taught her at some times. Being a father, it has been great,” Shaw said of his daughter. “It has completely changed my perspective of life and reprioritized my values in life.”
Shaw spoke to nearly 800 fathers and children at the event on the importance of making time to be with your children as they grow up.
“Just be present and make memories and cherish those moments with their dad. How incredible of an opportunity to be engaged with their children,” Shaw said.
Shaw was the winningest quarterback in Gamecocks history and led USC to three bowl appearances. He played four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before retiring last year.
In January, Shaw joined the Furman coaching staff. He is the tight end coach and also is involved in recruiting the Midlands and in Georgia. The Paladins open their season at Clemson on Sept. 1.
“It has been a great transition,” Shaw said of coaching. “As any athlete and competitor, it is a tough pill to swallow to hang up the cleats. It has been a fun ride so far, so we are anxious to get going.”
