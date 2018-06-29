This early poll projects South Carolina to finish strong in SEC standings

South Carolina football seems to be carving out its niche, where it fits in the constellation of preseason expectation.
AL.com conducted its annual poll of the SEC's 14 football information directors. The results, unsurprisingly, had Alabama and Georgia at the top (they played for a national title after all). But South Carolina was in solid position as well.
Those voters had the Gamecocks as No. 6 in the SEC overall, so top half of the conference, and second in the SEC East. That's two spots better than Florida and three ahead of Kentucky and Missouri, which tied for ninth.
"Despite an 11-win season in Gainesville, Will Muschamp could never seem to get over the hump at Florida," AL.com's Rainer Sabin wrote. "But it appears that he is in the process of building something substantial in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished with nine wins last season and the roster looks deeper and more talented than it was in 2017. Quarterback Jake Bentley and receiver Deebo Samuel are a formidable combination and should be able to inject some life into an offense that finished 99th in scoring last season."
South Carolina got two eighth-place votes, one seventh-place vote, four sixth-place votes, four fifth-place votes, one fourth-place vote and one third-place vote. The total of 108 points was just behind Texas A&M (111) and LSU (115)
In this poll for 2017, USC was picked in a tie for ninth, behind Tennessee and Florida. The Gamecocks were predicted by the media to finish fourth in the SEC Eastern Division last season and finished second behind Georgia.
USC returns eight offensive starters, notably losing first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst at tight end, and does add Samuel. USC's defense loses some pieces, but is still in the hands of Muschamp and Travaris Robinson.
The schedule also might open up, as beyond Clemson and Georgia, the next four strongest programs the Gamecocks face are breaking in new coaching staffs (another lost the coordinator of a prolific offense). The slate includes six of the bottom seven teams in this poll.
South Carolina also made several preseason Top-25s.
SEC Media Days run from July 16-19 in Atlanta. That's when the media's predicted order-of-finish for the SEC East and West will be released.
AL.com/The Birmingham News preseason SID Poll
1. Alabama (169 points)
2. Georgia (157)
3. Auburn (144)
4. LSU (115)
5. Texas A&M (111)
6. South Carolina (108)
7. Mississippi State (100)
8. Florida (95)
T-9. Missouri (61)
T-9. Kentucky (61)
11. Ole Miss (48)
12. Tennessee (45)
13. Arkansas (40)
14. Vanderbilt (22)
