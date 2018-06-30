Connor Shaw getting back in the huddle? His response to Steve Spurrier reaching out

Steve Spurrier and Connor Shaw enjoyed great success as a coach and quarterback tandem during their time at South Carolina.
Spurrier was hoping the two could reunite on a professional level. The former Gamecock and Florida coach is the head coach of the Orlando squad in the Alliance of American Football League, which begins play in February of 2019.
“He asked if I was interested, but my body is thanking me I am on the sidelines, coaching instead of playing,” Shaw said Saturday at an All-Pro Dads event at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. “I wish him nothing but the best. Everyone is excited for him to be back on the sidelines, so it will be fun.”
Shaw is in his first season as tight ends coach at Furman after retiring from professional football in 2017. He played four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, with injuries ending his season each time.
Shaw was the winningest quarterback in USC history with a 27-5 mark, including 17-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium. He threw for 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns and led the Gamecocks to a trio of bowl wins under Spurrier.
Shaw said he learned a lot as a player under Spurrier and things he can apply now as he begins his coaching career.
“So many things that you can take away from coach Spurrier on and off the field. You can write a book on some of the antics he’s had,” Shaw said. “The greatest thing about him is he is a competitor and he demands perfection. He has been there and succeeded and does a great job of maximizing his players. He definitely got the best out of me. So I am very appreciative.”
