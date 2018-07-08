5 South Carolina seniors with the most to prove in 2018

South Carolina's football roster doesn't have a ton in the way of seniors. There are 17 total, six true seniors. Only nine have been with the program from the start.
Eight or nine project for big roles next season, and five have the most riding on 2018:
Defensive back Keisean Nixon – He hardly played last season, owing to a late start (he missed part of fall camp) and the staff not settling on his position. After the bowl break, he looked like a solid coverage option who could also stand up against the run. He’s almost a guaranteed starter in 2018 and, considering the lack of tape of him, would have to impress for a shot at the pros.
Offensive lineman Zack Bailey – After last season, he literally took his name to the NFL and was told to come back to school. He’s returning to his natural position, guard, after a dalliance at tackle, and could find himself in the All-SEC conversation if he plays as well as some think he can.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel – He looked like a Heisman contender through three weeks of 2017, but a leg injury ended his season and his hopes of heading off the the NFL. Multiple publications have him as a first-rounder, and maybe a top-5 pick, but he’ll have to show he can stay healthy and can produce like he did last season across a longer timeframe.
Offensive tackle Blake Camper – The towering (6-foot-8) senior from Virginia has started at least one game in every season he’s been on campus, but never managed to establish himself as more than a backup. The staff is high on him at right tackle in 2018.
Tight end K.C. Crosby – He’s entering his fifth season at South Carolina, having started as a redshirt sophomore, only to see 2017 dampened by injury and more competition from slot receivers. USC has a lot of tight end snaps available with Hayden Hurst’s departure, and Crosby is a top candidate if he can hold up as a blocker.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
*=SEC game
Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina, noon (SEC Network)
Sept. 8 Georgia*, 3:30 pm (CBS)
Sept. 15 Marshall, 7:30 pm (ESPNU)
Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*
Sept. 29 at Kentucky*
Oct. 6 Missouri*
Oct. 13 Texas A&M*
Oct. 27 Tennessee*
Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*
Nov. 10 at Florida*
Nov. 17 Chattanooga
Nov. 24 at Clemson
