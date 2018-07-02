Watch some of Ryan Hilinski's best throws at The Opening

The 7-on-7 competition commenced early Monday at The Opening, the prestigious high school football showcase being held in Texas.
It didn't take long for South Carolina football commit Ryan Hilinski to make an impact.
Playing for "Team Impact," he opened the day with more than a few pretty passes, including touchdowns to the likes of Mark-Antony Richards (four-star receiver from Miami), Jude Wolfe (four-star tight end from Southern California) and Kyle Ford (his high school teammate who is a four-star receiver).
Hilinski's team went 2-1 in the morning session. Hilinski split work with Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz.
Some of Hilinski's better throws of the day:
