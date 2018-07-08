Projecting South Carolina's offensive depth chart for 2018

South Carolina’s projected 2018 depth chart on offense:
Quarterback
No. 1 Jake Bentley
No. 2 Michael Scarnecchia
No. 3 Jay Urich
No. 4 Dakereon Joyner
This one is easy. Bentley is the starter by a mile, and Will Muschamp has flat-out said Scarnecchia is his backup. The most interesting factor might be the interplay between Urich and Joyner. Traditionally, Urich would be the emergency passer while Joyner redshirts. But the new redshirt rule could get Joyner some touches either in blowouts or late in the season. No. 3 QBs almost never see time unless a game gets really out of hand or something goes pretty wrong, so whether we see them at all will be the question.
One to watch: Joyner, just if he gets in at all.
Running back
No. 1 Rico Dowdle
No. 2 A.J. Turner
No. 3 Ty’Son Williams
No. 4 Mon Denson
This group is quite fluid. Even after Muschamp had to have a talk with Dowdle, he has still shown the most and the staff trusted him a lot when he struggled early in 2017. Turner has been reliable for the staff across the past two years, and while Williams has shown flashes of starting skill, it’s never been consistent. Denson is a reliable bowling ball type, and behind him, Caleb Kinlaw is someone the staff trusts at least as a special teamer. The staff wants players to establish a pecking order and top back, which never happened last season.
One to watch: Freshman DeShaun Fenwick. The staff has said he’ll play this season, but there won’t be many carries to go around.
Wide receiver
No. 1 group: Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith
No. 2 group: OrTre Smith, Randrecous Davis, Josh Vann
USC has a good problem with four receivers that boast starting experience for what will likely be three spots. If that means OrTre Smith, who started most of last season, rotates in and competes for reps with Samuel and Edwards, it can’t hurt. Chad Terrell’s torn ACL could open things up for Chavis Dawkins, a pure outside receiver, to make a case, and Davis has played here and there the past two years.
One to watch: Vann. The four-star freshman looks the most ready to contribute and at a long 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, he could be a dynamic play-making threat behind Shi Smith in short order.
Tight end
No. 1 group: Jacob August, K.C. Crosby
No. 2 group: Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson, Kyle Markway
This is sort of a copout, but we just don’t yet know what USC’s tight end usage will look like in a post-Hayden Hurst world. He was a player you could play in the box or split out, pairing with a smaller slot (receiver Shi Smith, Crosby) or an extra blocker type (August). USC started both August and Crosby in the spring game, and it remains to be seen which type takes on a more prominent role, or if Crosby’s blocking has improved enough to be a consistent in-the-box guy. Pollard fits Crosby’s mold, Markway’s fits August’s. Hinson is athletic enough to bridge the gap, but has played 10 snaps in two seasons and missed spring playing basketball. Will Register is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds off a redshirt year and his skillset isn’t yet clear.
One to watch: Hinson. He’s got leaping ability and size, and could be the closest to a versatile Hurst type (even with more seasoned player ahead of him). If Register can get more than a handful of snaps, that would say a lot as well.
Offensive line
Starters: Dennis Daley (tackle), Blake Camper (tackle), Sadarius Hutcherson (guard), Zack Bailey (guard), Donell Stanley (center)
Backup: Eric Douglas (tackle), Malik Young (tackle), Jordan Rhodes (guard), Chandler Farrell (guard), Hank Manos (C)
The staff has expressed a lot of confidence in that top group, and the interior trio bring the promise of a lot of road grating skill. Behind them, it’s nothing but questions outside of Young, who has a lot of experience and could be a good swing tackle. Douglas is one people in the program like. Farrell has been a reliable team guy and Manos impressed in spring. Overall, it’s a thin position and one where newcomers rarely contribute.
One to watch: Manos. The team at least in theory goes three-deep at tackle. It’s unclear what happens if one of the inside guys goes down, and Manos did some good stuff in the spring.
