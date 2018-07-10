Where Will Muschamp falls on CBS hot seat rankings (Hint: It's warmer than you think)

The number that might surprise: 52 coaches ranked ahead of Will Muschamp.
That's how many CBS national college football writer Dennis Dodd put ahead of the South Carolina head man in his annual coaches hot seat rankings. Dodd gave Muschamp a rating of two out of five, which indicates "All good ... for now."
The better ratings are "Untouchable" (a zero, which 11 coaches got) and "Safe and secure" (a one, which 42 coaches got). A three got the title of "Pressure is mounting." Only 35 coaches had a rating of three or higher.
Some coaches ahead of Muschamp included a slew of first-year coaches (Florida's Dan Mullen, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, UCF's Josh Heupel), coaches at small schools who were either older or primed for a move up (Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield, Butch Davis at FIU, Frank Solich at Ohio, Lane Kiffin at FAU, ) and some who've seen high-level success in big conferences (Mark Richt at Miami, Paul Chryst at Wisconsin, Lincoln Riley).
Muschamp stayed at that "All good ... for now" spot, which he also got last season. That's despite leading his team to nine wins and a bowl upset in a year when it lost its best offensive player and had an attack that struggled enough it cost the offensive coordinator his job.
USC has outperformed expectations in back-to-back season, winning six and nine games. Oddmakers have the Gamecocks pegged for a step back, though the schedule has a lot of uncertainty.
Comments