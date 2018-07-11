South Carolina’s new football operations building now has a name

South Carolina's new football operations building it still under construction.
But it has a name.
The school tweeted out a video announcing the $50 million project, something Will Muschamp has called vital to the program's future, will be called the Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center.
“This family has stepped up time and time again to help so many of our programs,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in the video. “This is the most ambitious project we’ve ever embarked on, and it is so exciting for us to forever link their name with this building.”
Kenneth Long is the President of Long’s Drugs, and he and Cyndi are both South Carolina graduates. Cyndi Long attended Brookland-Cayce High School, while Kennth Long attended Spring Valley.
The 110,000-square foot building will include a video game area, basketball game area, barber shop and movie room, plus a two-story weight room with glass doors that roll up to allow direct access to the practice fields.
It will also house the coaches' offices and allow the program a centralized location, instead of splitting between the stadium and the indoor facility/practice fields across Gamecock Park.
“Ken and Cyndi are great Gamecocks,” Muschamp said in a release. “We are really excited to have their name on the facility. Having a donor step up and put their name on this facility is huge for us. It sends a message that South Carolina is serious about football and poised to continue our success — that’s important to recruits and the future of this program.”
Also, according to the school's release: "The athletics’ development team is currently in its 4th-quarter drive initiative to raise $30 million in private donations of the $50 million project. In addition to the gift from the Longs, the project includes gifts from former student-athletes George Rogers and Andre Goodman, as well as significant contributions from Coach Muschamp and Texans owner Bob McNair."
