‘Big DisRespect’: Guess which former Gamecock isn’t a fan of his Madden 19 rating?

It's the biggest sports video game series in America, so it's no surprise that when the wildly popular Madden series releases its annual ratings for NFL players, as it did Tuesday, they pay attention.
And in former South Carolina star D.J. Swearinger's view, the game's makers missed the mark.
The ex-Gamecock received a rating of 87 on a scale of 1-99 for the Madden 19 edition of the game, tying for the No. 9 ranked free safety spot, but outside the top 15 overall safeties. He took to Twitter to express his displeasure.
"Big DisRespect Big Homie But It’s All Gucci We Gone Sauce It Up With The Updates After Week 1," Swearinger wrote.
Swearinger was one of seven former USC players with a rating of 85 or better, and one of four to rank in the top 10 at his position: Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney all had ratings of 90 or above.
Two rookies from Carolina also received their initial ratings: tight end Hayden Hurst drew a 78, while linebacker Skai Moore got a 65.
MADDEN RATINGS
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: 91
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: 90
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 90
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: 87
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 87
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 85
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 85
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: 80
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 78
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: 77
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans: 77
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: 74
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks: 73
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: 72
A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: 71
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: 69
Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: 67
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: 67
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 65
Isaiah Johnson, FS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 65
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts: 65
Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: 65
T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: 64
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 60
