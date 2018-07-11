Will Muschamp goofs on Nick Saban, Alabama after lake trip with hashtag

The initial tweet seemed harmless. Will Muschamp posting pictures of Gamecocks players having fun at his lakeside home on a summer day. The follow-up appeared to be a little ribbing.
The simple hashtag #HasGas.
That looked like a reference to a boat trip Muschamp's former boss, Nick Saban took earlier in the summer. On that trip, Saban and a boat full of players got stranded out on a lake and had to be rescued.
It was widely reported that Saban's boat ran out of gas, but he clarified it was actually another issue with the engine.
But it didn't stop Muschamp from telling the world his team #HadGas, and the tweet was liked more than 1,500 times.
Muschamp worked for Saban at LSU in the early 2000s and with the Miami Dolphins for one season.
Comments