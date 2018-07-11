Stephen Davis Jr leaves South Carolina football team, again

Stephen Davis Jr. is back off South Carolina’s football roster.
The former Dutch Fork High School standout and son of former Auburn star Stephen Davis is not on the updated roster released by the teamTuesday. A school spokesperson confirmed he is no longer on the team. It marks the second, and almost certainly final, time Davis has left the Gamecocks.
After starting his career at Auburn out of high school, Davis left the Tigers and walked on at South Carolina in 2017, showing up on the roster as a running back but never showing up on the field. He left the team in late August but was allowed to return to the team in the offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder worked at linebacker with the Gamecocks during spring practice.
“He’s very athletic, and obviously being athletic in our conference, it helps,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said at the time. “He’s got to get a little bigger obviously, but you look at him and you look at Skai (Moore), I’m not saying player-wise, but from a size standpoint, there’s not too much of difference of the guys in how they look. He’s just got to continue to develop his body, get stronger that he can handle the blocks.”
Davis, the son of former NFL, Auburn and Spartanburg High star Stephen Davis, bounced between safety and running back in high school.
