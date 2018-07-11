Rick Sandidge’s father felt a personal touch from Will Muschamp in recruiting process

Rick Sandidge’s father felt a personal touch from South Carolina football coach
By
Up Next
Rick Sandidge’s father felt a personal touch from South Carolina football coach
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Which numbers South Carolina’s newest batch of freshmen will be wearing in 2018

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

July 11, 2018 05:12 PM

South Carolina football released its roster for fall camp, which included the jersey numbers for late enrolling freshmen.

Most of USC's 2018 class came in back in January, but a few finished out the spring semesters of their senior years.

Freshman numbers:

OL Dylan Wonnum N. 79

DB Jaycee Horn No. 7

DB Jonathan Gipson No. 36

WR Josh Vann No. 6

WR Tyquan Johnson No. 85

DL Rick Sandidge No. 90

DL Jesus Gibbs No. 93

OL Jovaughn Gwyn No. 54

JUCO

DL Jabari Ellis No. 97

Grad Transfers

DB Nick Harvey No. 1

DB J.T. Ibe No. 29

Walk-ons

QB Corbett Glick No. 11

TE Patrick Reedy No. 46

DB Dawson Hoffman No. 39

  Comments  