Which numbers South Carolina’s newest batch of freshmen will be wearing in 2018

South Carolina football released its roster for fall camp, which included the jersey numbers for late enrolling freshmen.
Most of USC's 2018 class came in back in January, but a few finished out the spring semesters of their senior years.
Freshman numbers:
OL Dylan Wonnum N. 79
DB Jaycee Horn No. 7
DB Jonathan Gipson No. 36
WR Josh Vann No. 6
WR Tyquan Johnson No. 85
DL Rick Sandidge No. 90
DL Jesus Gibbs No. 93
OL Jovaughn Gwyn No. 54
JUCO
DL Jabari Ellis No. 97
Grad Transfers
DB Nick Harvey No. 1
DB J.T. Ibe No. 29
Walk-ons
QB Corbett Glick No. 11
TE Patrick Reedy No. 46
DB Dawson Hoffman No. 39
