Williams-Brice Stadium gets some national recognition

South Carolina fans would probably praise the role Williams-Brice Stadium plays in the gameday experience.
This week, it got recognized for something else: a safe and secure atmosphere.
The Gamecocks’ homefield was recognized for “leadership in addressing safety and security issues,” at the 2018 National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition held in Louisville, Ky. It was one of only 10 facilities recognized, one of only three college venues.
“The Facility of Merit in Safety and Security Award presents professional leagues, NCAA member institutions, high schools, and marathon and endurance organizations an opportunity to honor outstanding organizations that have gone above and beyond in their safety and security operations,” National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security Director Dr. Lou Marciani said in a release. “These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required, and setting an example for other facilities to follow.”
The 10 facilities:
▪ Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon (Marathon/Road Race Advisory Committee)
▪ St. Mark’s School of Texas (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)
▪ Oak Grove High School (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)
▪ Littleton Public Schools (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)
▪ Bryant-Denny Stadium, The University of Alabama (NCAA)
▪ Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, The University of Connecticut (NCAA)
▪ Williams-Brice Stadium, The University of South Carolina (NCAA)
▪ American Airlines Center (NHL)
▪ Busch Stadium (MLB)
▪ CenturyLink Field (NFL)
Comments