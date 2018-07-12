Where a way-too-early bowl projection puts South Carolina

Nope, no college football games in the 2018 season have been played to this point.
That will not stop someone somewhere from projecting teams into bowls. And Athlon in its national preview put USC in a spot fans will probably see as a disappointment.
Athlon placed the Gamecocks in the Music City Bowl, a game in Nashville on Dec. 28. Considering USC is coming off a nine-win season, returning a good bit and went to the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day last year, that would qualify as falling short of expectations.
Looking at the outlet’s projections, the reason for USC’s slip rests in the Dan Mullen move this offseason and the fallout from that. It has Mullen taking what was a bad Florida team and leading it to the Outback Bowl, while his old team, Mississippi State, makes the Citrus Bowl under new coach Joe Moorhead.
It has Missouri in the Belk Bowl, Kentucky in the Liberty Bowl and Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.
What makes a Music City Bowl trip less likely is the fact the Gamecocks play at Vanderbilt this season. If it came to pass. Gamecocks fans would be visiting Nashville twice in a little over three months, something bowls often seek to avoid.
USC has exceeded expectations twice in two years with Will Muschamp, winning six and nine games when projected to fall short of bowling.
