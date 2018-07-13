Tori Gurley goes on Finebaum, makes himself a guarantee for South Carolina-Georgia

Former South Carolina football wide receiver Tori Gurley was almost deliberate as he delivered the guarantee.
He was talking with the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum on Thursday as part of Gamecocks Takeover Day, breaking down the finer points of what Georgia lost in the backfield, and the challenges of a young back in pass protection. Then he slipped it in.
“That’s something I’m going to guarantee that South Carolina gets the win at home,” Gurley said. “Yes. In Williams-Brice in front of 80,000, on CBS.
“It’s a primetime game. The Gamecocks will be ready.”
USC’s showdown with the defending national runners-up is Sept. 8 at 3:30 in the SEC on CBS slot. The Gamecocks have lost three in a row in the series, with the last two being low-scoring affairs.
Gurley, who had 905 yards on 75 catches in two college seasons, went on to praise top play-makers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards (he called the group the best receivers in the SEC). He identified the running game as something the offense need to come thought.
And he has some nice things to say about Jake Bentley.
“I’m blessed to watch this guy grow right in front of my eyes,” Gurley said. “Like I’ve sat down and watched film of him. I’ve watched film with him.
“To see how this guy is developing into a pocket passer, he’s going to be able to beat guys with his brain and his arm.”
Comments