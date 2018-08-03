Gamecocks don’t want to rush Joyner now that hype is in rear-view mirror

South Carolina freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner has all the hype of most any new passer, especially one with a four-star rating and the ability to run.

At least outside the Gamecocks program.

Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon was asked about the first-year passer from North Charleston, especially about his arm. The new head of USC’s attack took the more patient route.

“We’ll see,” McClendon said after the team’s first practice of August. “It’s still very, very early. And a lot of the times, whether a guy is accurate or not, that has a lot to do with understanding and overall understanding more so than anything else. And so I would like to see when everything else as far as his understanding catches up with his ability, then I feel like you get a good chance to see what he can really do.”

SIGN UP

Joyner enrolled early and came into a scheme being built by McClendon with the likes of Dan Werner and Bobby Bentley contributing.

He came though spring splitting third-team reps and struggled in the spring game. He was 1-for-5 passing with an interception and three sacks, posting zero yards on nine carries.

The day before, Will Muschamp praised some of the softer skills Joyner has.

“What I have seen with Dakereon is a guy who has off the charts leadership capability,” Muschamp said. “Positively effects everyone around him. You can see why at 15 years old he won a State Championship at Fort Dorchester High School right here at Williams- Brice. He has the uncanny leadership ability to affect everyone around him. He has that kind of charisma, and that is certainly what you want at the quarterback position.”

As a high school senior at Fort Dorchester, he had 3,400 yards of offense and 52 touchdowns, and posted a 40-3 career record, including the 15-0 state title run.

The topic again came up of perhaps installing a special run-heavy package for Joyner, and McClendon, like Muschamp, said it was an idea that was more for down the road.

“It’s still a long time out,” McClendon said. “And he needs to worry about being a quarterback and grasping other stuff.”