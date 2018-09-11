Hurricane cancels classes: How Gamecocks football players are filling their time

The feel on the campus of the University of South Carolina is almost a little eerie.
Not many folks walking around, the usual streams of students between classes missing because there are no classes on account of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order with Hurricane Florence bearing down on the east coast. And that leaves members of the Gamecocks football team with a lot of extra time on their hands.
So what’s a football player to do?
“I could just stay here and watch more film I guess,” Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Not worry about class. It’s kind of nice, honestly, to just focus on football this whole week.”
Linebacker Sherrod Greene suggested he might get a chance for a little extra rest. The team’s practice was moved an hour later to take advantage of the time the players had.
It’s looking less and less likely the weather will interfere with South Carolina’s game or have a significant impact in Columbia. It is forcing families of some players to evacuate, but members of the team said they haven’t talked much about it.
But no class is usually music to a student’s ear.
“I get to watch more tape, do less homework,” wide receiver Bryan Edwards said. “Loving that.”
That part about the homework isn’t exactly true.
Greene mentioned still having to get it done. Coach Will Muschamp noted he admired his players’ dedication in getting more work done (coaches involvement remains limited because of the 20-hour rule) but added the academic side is still very much in play, class or no class.
“We also have study hall this afternoon for a bunch of guys too,” Muschamp said. “Got a chance to get ahead. It’s a heck of a deal.”
Comments