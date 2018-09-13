Pair of former Gamecocks nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

South Carolina football has produced a large number of players who went on to success in the NFL.

Two of those players will have their shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Gamecocks Sterling Sharpe and Dan Reeves were among the 102 modern era nominees announced by the NFL on Thursday. Both are in the school’s hall of fame.

Sharpe had 169 career receptions, 2,497 receiving yards and 17 career touchdowns. As a junior, he had the fourth-most yards in the country.

After being picked No. 7 overall, he went on to make five Pro Bowls, with three seasons leading the NFL in receptions and making First-team All-Pro. He played only seven seasons, as a neck injury in 1994 ended his career.

Reeves was a quarterback for some struggling Gamecocks teams, but was named second-team all-conference in 1963 and 1964. He also played for the baseball team.

After eight seasons as an NFL halfback with the Cowboys (he was part of two Super Bowl teams), Reeves became one of the longest-tenured coaches in the leagues’ history. Only five men coached more than his 357 games, and he went 190-165-2 with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, with four Super Bowl appearances.

According to the official release: “Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LIII.”