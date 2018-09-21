Gamecocks shift away from Script Carolina helmet as they reveal uniform for Vanderbilt

South Carolina is going a little icy, shifting away from the Script Carolina helmet for the first time this season.
They’ll instead be in all whites as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday, the team revealed Thursday. That’s white jersey, white pants, white shoes.
The game will kick off at 4 p.m. eastern on SEC Network.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
