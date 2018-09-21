What Coach Muschamp said about Vanderbilt, game week prep

The University of South Carolina plays Vanderbilt Saturday in Nashville.
USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks shift away from Script Carolina helmet as they reveal uniform for Vanderbilt

By Ben Breiner

September 21, 2018 12:11 PM

South Carolina is going a little icy, shifting away from the Script Carolina helmet for the first time this season.

They’ll instead be in all whites as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday, the team revealed Thursday. That’s white jersey, white pants, white shoes.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. eastern on SEC Network.

Uniform combos this season:

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

Before the Vanderbilt press conference, Coach Will Muschamp encourages donations to victims of Hurricane Florence.

