Will Muschamp gives final Gamecocks injury report before Vanderbilt, with Belk update

As South Carolina tries to get back on the winning side of things, the Gamecocks will do so with mostly a clean bill of health.
On his weekly radio call-in show, USC coach Will Muschamp said his team will head to Nashville mostly healthy. He only listed one concrete injury, plus some players improving:
▪ DE D.J. Wonnum, who is out four a month with a ligament injury in his ankle. Muschamp said he’ll get checked out by a doctor again next week.
▪ Running back Mon Denson is feeling better and better after a hamstring sidelined him.
▪ Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, will play.
▪ Defensive tackle Josh Belk has been set back in his conditioning by an ankle injury. His status for Saturday is uncertain.
South Carolina should be in good shape considering it didn’t play last week because of Hurricane Florence canceling the Marshall game. Kickoff Saturday is 4 p.m. on SEC Network.
