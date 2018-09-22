Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; ESPN College Gameday hosts from left Desmond Howard and Rece Davis and Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the days matchups on their set outside Ohio Stadium before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State won the game 30-27 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
USC Gamecocks Football

ESPN GameDay not kind to Gamecocks before Vanderbilt

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 22, 2018 01:23 PM

The South Carolina football team is favored on the road against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks have won nine in a row in the series.

But that wasn’t enough to convince the pickers on ESPN College Gameday.

With four opinions, it was four picks for the Commodores, who are 2-1 and coming off a close loss at Notre Dame. USC is 1-1 and lost two weeks ago to a top-3 Georgia team.

Lee Corso called for a defensive game in the upset. Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t all the confident when he saw the rest of the picks.

“There’s about to be four Vandys down beneath me, which makes me incredibly nervous,” Herbstreit said. “I’m gonna go Vandy, but I don’t like seeing those four Vs.”

So Rece Davis delivered a snappy follow up.

“There is still time to get your money in on South Carolina,” Davis said. “Somebody do that for me now.”

The response on social media involved a few strong feelings.

The University of South Carolina plays Vanderbilt Saturday in Nashville.

