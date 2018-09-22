ESPN GameDay not kind to Gamecocks before Vanderbilt

The South Carolina football team is favored on the road against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks have won nine in a row in the series.
But that wasn’t enough to convince the pickers on ESPN College Gameday.
With four opinions, it was four picks for the Commodores, who are 2-1 and coming off a close loss at Notre Dame. USC is 1-1 and lost two weeks ago to a top-3 Georgia team.
Lee Corso called for a defensive game in the upset. Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t all the confident when he saw the rest of the picks.
“There’s about to be four Vandys down beneath me, which makes me incredibly nervous,” Herbstreit said. “I’m gonna go Vandy, but I don’t like seeing those four Vs.”
So Rece Davis delivered a snappy follow up.
“There is still time to get your money in on South Carolina,” Davis said. “Somebody do that for me now.”
The response on social media involved a few strong feelings.
