See top photos from the USC vs. Vanderbilt game

Here are the top photos from the USC Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt game on Saturday, September 22.
South Carolina-Vanderbilt football interrupted by lightning

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 22, 2018 06:33 PM

UPDATE: The Gamecocks are back on the field and the game will resume at 6:08 p.m. central time

It is raining heavily.

South Carolina’s football game in Nashville was delayed by lightning in the third quarter.

It struck at 5:29, prompting a 30-minute delay. The strike occurred within eight miles of the stadium in Nashville.

Fans were evacuated from the stadium.

The Gamecocks were leading the Commodores 30-14 in the third quarter. Weather has wrought havoc with games across the Southeast.

South Carolina’s 2014 Georgia game was a recent game that featured a lightning delay. USC ended up winning that one 38-35. The 2013 opener against North Carolina also featured some massive lightning strikes.

