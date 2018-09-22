South Carolina-Vanderbilt football interrupted by lightning

UPDATE: The Gamecocks are back on the field and the game will resume at 6:08 p.m. central time
It is raining heavily.
South Carolina’s football game in Nashville was delayed by lightning in the third quarter.
It struck at 5:29, prompting a 30-minute delay. The strike occurred within eight miles of the stadium in Nashville.
Fans were evacuated from the stadium.
The Gamecocks were leading the Commodores 30-14 in the third quarter. Weather has wrought havoc with games across the Southeast.
South Carolina’s 2014 Georgia game was a recent game that featured a lightning delay. USC ended up winning that one 38-35. The 2013 opener against North Carolina also featured some massive lightning strikes.
