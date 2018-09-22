See top photos from the Gamecock’s 37-14 victory over Vanderbilt

Here are the top photos from the USC Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt game on Saturday, September 22, ending in a 37-14 South Carolina win.
South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw suffers injury that sends him to locker room

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 22, 2018 07:36 PM

South Carolina football is already without top defensive end D.J. Wonnum. On Saturday at Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks lost another defensive anchor for a few scary minutes.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had to be helped off the field with what looked like a right leg injury in the fourth quarter. He’d broken free on a pass rush and was brought down.

He didn’t appear to get rolled up on or landed on. He returned to the field, in uniform, with two minutes left in the game. His ankle looked heavily taped.

Afterward, Muschamp said Kinlaw got stepped on, but he should be fine.

For the game, he had five tackles, a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

