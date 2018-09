South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updated his team’s injuries coming off Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt:

▪ Javon Kinlaw got stepped on, in Muschamp’s words, but he should be fine. He had to be helped off the field.

▪ Rashad Fenton suffered a quad bruise, and Muschamp didn’t seem too concerned.

▪ Tight end K.C. Crosby hurt his finger, but Muschamp didn’t go into specifics.

He did not mention minor dings suffered by Bryan Edwards and Rico Dowdle.