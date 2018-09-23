One Gamecock’s performance vs. Vanderbilt rated the best in the country

At times during the game, it seemed South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was unblockable Saturday against Vanderbilt.
It turns out, the experts at Pro Football Focus agree.
They gave Kinlaw the best grade of any player in the country this week, a 97.1 out of 100. The next best was Texas State tight end Keenen Brown at 95.4
“South Carolina dominated from the start against Vanderbilt and Kinlaw was a massive part of that effort,” PFF’s Cam Mellor wrote. “On just 25 pass-rushing snaps from the interior of the defensive line, Kinlaw recorded two sacks, one QB hit and an additional hurry while he also forced two fumbles on the afternoon.”
Kinlaw had to miss most of the fourth quarter after a right leg injury that appeared to be serious, but turned out to not be bad at all.
For the season, he has 13 tackles (second on the team), 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
The Gamecocks visit the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
