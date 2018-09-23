Three things we learned from the Gamecocks victory over Vanderbilt

Here are three things we learned from the South Carolina Gamecocks' 37-14 win over Vanderbilt.
By
Up Next
Here are three things we learned from the South Carolina Gamecocks' 37-14 win over Vanderbilt.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina-Kentucky opens as a pick’em, but line quickly slides toward Gamecocks

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 23, 2018 04:21 PM

South Carolina’s opponent Saturday, Kentucky, is coming off a big win and just broke into the rankings for the first time since 2017. Despite that, the game opened as a pick’em with no favorite.

And then a funny thing happened.

In the minutes after the game was considered dead even, the line started to move. According to VegasInsider, South Carolina moved to being a two-point favorite within 10 minutes of it coming out.

That means money is coming in on the Gamecocks’ side of things.

USC was favored by 2 1/2 against Vanderbilt and covered with a 37-14 win. USC is 2-1 against the spread this year.

Kickoff on Saturday is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

South Carolina Gamecocks football players celebrate in the rain in Nashville after beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 37-14 on September, 22, 2018

By

  Comments  