What the Gamecocks said about Kentucky going into game week

Even as South Carolina’s football team wrapped up its win at Vanderbilt, a few questions already started about Kentucky.
What the Gamecocks said about the Wildcats and hearing about the four-game losing streak in the series:
Jake Bentley
“They’re a great team. Obviously they’ve got a lot of great players, they’re coached well. We’re going to have to go in there and play well. Try not to get too wrapped up in that (streak). Obviously it’s there and everything, but just knowing that each week is a season. We’ve got to go out there and play to the best of our abilities and execute well.”
Linebacker/defensive end Bryson Allen-Williams, on hearing about the streak
“We understand that it’s not about what other teams do. We practice and prepare the right way, come to the games focused, ready to ball, ready to play, we can plug anybody in. A lot of the times, it’s outside things that tend to influence the way people come to the game, but we can’t let that happen. Whatever they want to say, they can say.”
Coach Will Muschamp, on Sunday night
“They’ve got a good football team. I was able to watch them a little bit when our game was canceled for Marshall. Benny Snell is an outstanding football player. A violent back. Runs extremely hard. They’re very good up front. Offensively, Terry Wilson’s been a good addition for them in what he does. Lynn Bowden and Dorian Baker are two really good players we’ve played against. Seven starting seniors on defense, Josh Allen has obviously been a very dominant player. Jordan Jones is a guy we’ve got a lot of respect for, Mike Edwards. So again, a lot of experience, a lot of length in the secondary, but Mark’s recruited well. They’ve got a good football team, they’re well-coached.
