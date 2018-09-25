Former Gamecock has scary moment on Monday Night Football

Video of a play made by former South Carolina football safety and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Isaiah Johnson went viral on Monday night.
But not for a positive reason.
As he covered a route against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he went full-speed into a wall a few feet beyond the end zone. His head appeared to hit and bounce off, and he was down for several moments.
According to a tweet from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, he was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Johnson eventually returned, but did not record any statistics.
Johnson has recorded no statistics on the season. He played one season in Columbia as a grad transfer from Kansas, then went undrafted. He has bounced between the Tampa Bay practice squad and roster the past three seasons.
