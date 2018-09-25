NCAA makes final decision on four-star Gamecocks transfer

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced Tuesday the NCAA denied the school’s appeal to get Southern Cal transfer Jamel Cook eligible for the 2018 season.
“Jamel Cook will sit this year, as far as eligibility is concerned,” Muschamp said.
Cook transferred to USC in the summer after two seasons with the Trojans. He and Josh Belk were both high profile additions, and Belk had his appeal granted.
Out of high school, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a four-star prospect, the No. 99 player in his class and No. 2 athlete.
An injury forced him to sit out 2016, and he made two tackles in three games last season. Out of high school, he made the 2015 Prep Star All-American Dream Team, USA Today All-Florida second team and All-State Class 6A first team.
Comments