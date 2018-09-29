Gamecocks football arrives at Kroger Field to face Kentucky

Will Muschamp updates injuries of Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 29, 2018 11:22 PM

After South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp updated the injuries for several key players.

Jake Bentley: Suffered a knee injury, Muschamp thinks he’ll be fine

Bentley said his leg got caught on a slide and felt weird after. It tightened up, but there was no pop

Bryan Edwards: Sprained an ankle

Jamyest Williams: Suffered a shoulder injury, the specifics are unknown

Ty’Son Williams: Was a game-time decision with an ankle and did not play

Safety J.T. Ibe hurt his knee, and Muschamp didn’t know the severity of it

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson missed the game with a shoulder injury

