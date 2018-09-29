Will Muschamp updates injuries of Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards

After South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp updated the injuries for several key players.
▪ Jake Bentley: Suffered a knee injury, Muschamp thinks he’ll be fine
Bentley said his leg got caught on a slide and felt weird after. It tightened up, but there was no pop
▪ Bryan Edwards: Sprained an ankle
▪ Jamyest Williams: Suffered a shoulder injury, the specifics are unknown
▪ Ty’Son Williams: Was a game-time decision with an ankle and did not play
▪ Safety J.T. Ibe hurt his knee, and Muschamp didn’t know the severity of it
▪ Linebacker Eldridge Thompson missed the game with a shoulder injury
