Will Muschamp updates Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards injury status

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp, speaking on the SEC teleconference, said quarterback Jake Bentley practiced on Wednesday and moved around “OK” despite his injured knee.
Bentley hurt his knee in USC’s loss to Kentucky this past weekend and was replaced in the final few series by backup Michael Scarnecchia after throwing for just nine yards in the first half and completing 13 of 28 passes total for 148 yards and three interceptions.
That led to some speculation that Muschamp might give Scarnecchia the start this Saturday against Missouri. But Muschamp said Tuesday that he has “100 percent” confidence in Bentley, so it appears that injury would be the only reason the junior signal-caller doesn’t start Saturday.
Bentley was not made available to the media like usual on Tuesday due to rehab and class, Muschamp said.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who had a sprained ankle, looks “great, he looks good to go,” Muschamp said Wednesday.
Linebacker Eldridge Thompson, meanwhile, appears unlikely to play against Missouri this Saturday due to a shoulder injury, Muschamp said, while receiver Chad Terrell will play.
Muschamp also reaffirmed that safety J.T. Ibe will be out, as he said Tuesday. The Gamecock head coach did not update the status of two other injured players — tight end Jacob August (concussion protocol) and defensive back Jamyest Williams (shoulder).
Comments