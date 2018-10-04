USC-Missouri preview: Making sense of where the Gamecocks stand

The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football game against Missouri.
By
Up Next
The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football game against Missouri.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Missouri game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 04, 2018 07:16 PM

Facing Missouri at home South Carolina football will go all-garnet

The Gamecocks revealed the look for the game with the Tigers: Garnet pants, garnet Script Carolina jersey, garnet helmet.

USC has won the past two in the series and is tied 4-4 overall against Mizzou (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

The game will kick off at Noon on SEC Network.

Uniform combos this season:

Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

USC coach Muschamp previews challenges the Gamecock football team faces against Missouri Saturday.

By

  Comments  