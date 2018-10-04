Muschamp on player intensity: I’d rather say ‘whoa’ than ‘giddy up’

USC coach Will Muschamp's response when questioned about his 'spirited' players.
By
USC coach Will Muschamp's response when questioned about his 'spirited' players.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp gives final update on Jake Bentley, announces one season-ending injury

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 04, 2018 07:07 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp gave a final injury update for his Gamecocks team on Thursday night on his weekly call-in show.

Muschamp said:

Quarterback Jake Bentley practiced and is a game-time descision. He’s moved better each day.

Defensive back Jamyest Williams practiced all week and should be good with a shoulder.

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson will have shoulder surgery and will redshirt this season.

Other injuries Will Muschamp also mentioned were:

Safety J.T. Ibe is out with a sprained knee and likely will return after the bye week.

Tight end Jacob August remains in concussion protocol and will be out Saturday.

