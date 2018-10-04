Will Muschamp gives final update on Jake Bentley, announces one season-ending injury

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp gave a final injury update for his Gamecocks team on Thursday night on his weekly call-in show.
Muschamp said:
▪ Quarterback Jake Bentley practiced and is a game-time descision. He’s moved better each day.
▪ Defensive back Jamyest Williams practiced all week and should be good with a shoulder.
▪ Linebacker Eldridge Thompson will have shoulder surgery and will redshirt this season.
Other injuries Will Muschamp also mentioned were:
▪ Safety J.T. Ibe is out with a sprained knee and likely will return after the bye week.
▪ Tight end Jacob August remains in concussion protocol and will be out Saturday.
