What Will Muschamp said about South Carolina’s backup QBs heading into Missouri game

South Carolina football fans will have to wait right down to the wire to find out if Jake Bentley will play against Missouri on Saturday after hurting his knee against Kentucky.
That could mean some untested hands in backup Michael Scarnecchia and even Dakereon Joyner getting some work. USC coach Will Muschamp laid out some of his thoughts on the dynamics of the group.
“I think each quarterback is strong in what they do,” Muschamp said. “It’s our job as coaches to identify what they do well and make sure we call the game to fix their strengths.”
Last week, Scarnecchia had 45 yards passing on South Carolina’s final drive against Kentucky, working against a defense that was trying not to give up a quick play. He fumbled twice after sacks.
He threw for 44 yards in garbage time against Coastal Carolina and has been USC’s unquestioned backup the past two seasons.
“Mike’s a senior,” Muschamp said. “He’s had his opportunities. Mike throws the ball extremely well. That’s been evident. He repped a lot with our first team in training camp, obviously for a situation that may arise on Saturday. Mike will be prepared.”
Joyner has yet to see the field as a true freshman. Muschamp has often said his passing has a way to go, but he’s a dynamic athlete. In the offseason, quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said there could be a special package for Joyner.
Joyner has jumped Jay Urich for the team’s No. 3 quarterback spot and even got a little work with the starters this week with Bentley sidelined some.
“Dakereon’s got some reps with our first group,” Muschamp said. “And there’s certainly some things he’ll do well given the opportunity.”
