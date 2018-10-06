WATCH: Pick-six gives South Carolina a two-score lead over Missouri in pouring rain

Once the rain started, things got weird at Williams-Brice Stadium.
After trailing at the half against Missouri, South Carolina football came storming back into the game just as a rainstorm hit the stadium, dumping rain on the small crowd left and causing chaos ion the field.
At no point was that more evident when Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock scrambled out of the pocket with roughly five minutes left in the third quarter on third down. What appeared to be an attempted screen fell apart when the back fell down, but Lock still threw the ball — right into the hands of USC linebacker Sherrod Greene, who waltzed into the end zone to make it 31-23, South Carolina.
It was Greene’s first career interception and touchdown.
