Melvin Ingram contributes on both sides of the ball to make NFL history

Melvin Ingram is doing it all for the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The former South Carolina star not only already has a sack for his team against the Oakland Raiders, he also recorded his first professional rushing attempt and caught an interception.
With the Chargers near the goal line in the second quarter, Ingram came in at fullback and received the handoff before being stuffed at the line for no gain. Still, in doing so, he became just the 11th player in NFL history to record a sack and a rushing attempt in the same game, according to Pro Football Reference, and the first to do so since 2015. He is also the first player in Chargers franchise history to do so.
USC fans know Ingram is more than capable of running the ball — in his senior season, he converted a fake punt into a 68-yard rush and score as part of the Gamecocks’ 45-42 win over Georgia.
Ingram finished the half Sunday with six tackles, five of them solo, and two for loss. His sack came midway through the first quarter as he pulled a nifty spin move against the Raiders’ first-round draft pick Kolton Miller to get to QB Derek Carr.
Shortly after the half, Ingram caught an interception in the end zone from Carr, which he returned eight yards. It was his first interception in a regular season game — he had one in the 2013 postseason.
The only other player in NFL history with a sack, interception and rushing attempt in one game is Mo Lewis, who did so for the New York Jets in 2000.
Ingram now has 2.5 sacks on the year, marking his fifth consecutive season of two or more sacks.
Comments