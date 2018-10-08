Gamecocks freshman, kicker named the best in the SEC for Week 6

Michael Scarnecchia got to play the role of hero for South Carolina football in a 37-35 win on Saturday, but two other Gamecocks took home some honors.
Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, while kicker Parker White was named co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
Against the Tigers, he had four pass break-ups and three tackles, at least one that prevented a long gain from becoming a touchdown. White went 3-for-3 on field goals, including the 33-yard game-winner with 2 seconds left.
Horn, the son of NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn, came to USC as a four-star prospect, one of the top players in the Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class. He was the No. 209 player in the country.
This season, he’s been USC’s top nickel corner and had plenty of work outside. He’s likely at worst the team’s second-best defensive back. He has 19 tackles, two for loss, one sack and five pass break-ups on the season.
White came through a rough 2017 season, his first as a starter, but has been mostly consistent through five games this season. The junior from Mount Pleasant, S.C., is
