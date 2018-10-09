Jake Bentley ready to go, proud of friend Michael Scarnecchia

Will Muschamp updates South Carolina’s injuries, including Jake Bentley’s knee

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 09, 2018 12:38 PM

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp updated his team’s injuries coming out of the Missouri game, heading into Texas A&M this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Muschamp’s updates included:

▪ Quarterback Jake Bentley was back in practice from the knee injury and looked good

▪ Safety J.T. Ibe is still out with a knee

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum is back jogging, but he’s still out with a foot injury

A.J. Turner is questionable with a concussion

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson will have shoulder surgery Thursday. Muschamp announced last week he’s done for the season.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards looked good on a sprained ankle. He got a little fatigued on that and missed at least one punt return.

