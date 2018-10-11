What Muschamp said about Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Texas A&M game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 11, 2018 06:14 PM

With the potential of an East Texas-style shootout, the South Carolina football team will be the men in black.

The Gamecocks revealed the look for Saturday’s game with Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.



The Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) have yet to take a win in four years as permanent rivals with Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1)

The game will kick off at 3:30 on SEC Network.

Uniform combos this season:

▪ Missouri: Garnet helmet, garnet jersey, garnet pants

Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

Coach Will Muschamp is happy to have two quarterbacks who can help the team win games

