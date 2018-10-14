The Buffalo Bills threw at this former Gamecock. He answered with a game-winning TD

For the seventh time in his pro career, former South Carolina football great Johnathan Joseph found himself in the end zone after an interception.

This Sunday, the touchdown from the former Gamecock was especially vital for his team, the Houston Texans, as it came with less than two minutes left and eventually turned out to be the game-winning score in a 20-13 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

After Bills rookie QB Josh Allen went down with injury earlier in the game, Nathan Pederman took over and led Buffalo on a rally, but with 1:23 left to play and the game tied 13-13, Joseph jumped a route on second down and sprinted in for the score, untouched.

It was Joseph’s first interception of the season and the 29th on his career.

Another former Gamecock, Jadeveon Clowney, also got in on the play, though not in the way his team necessarily wanted — he drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting the Bills after the score.