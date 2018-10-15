Game time, TV network announced for South Carolina’s home game with Tennessee

South Carolina football will play Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, with the game being televised on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.
The Gamecocks have entered their bye week after losing at home to Texas A&M on Saturday, 26-23. The Volunteers, meanwhile, are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 30-24 upset of then-No. 21 Auburn in the Tigers’ home stadium.
USC has played two noon games, three mid-afternoon contests and one 7 p.m. game this season.
SEC TV SCHEDULE: WEEK 9
Vanderbilt at Arkansas — 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Georgia vs. Florida* — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Kentucky at Missouri — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Mississippi State — 7 p.m. on ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
*Neutral site
