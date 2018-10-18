Williams-Brice louder than Alabama’s Bryant–Denny? One prominent SEC QB thought so

Three things we learned from the Gamecocks’ won over Missouri

From star quarterback Michael Scarnecchia and Missouri's run game, here is what we learned from the Gamecocks' 37-35 victory over Missouri.
October 18, 2018

The crowd Missouri quarterback Drew Lock faced by the end of his game at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium had thinned out a little.

Heat, rain and finally lightning put a dent into a a group that had already been a bit smaller than usual because of some apprehension after a 2-2 start. A week later, he braved Alabama’s Bryant–Denny Stadium and the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

So which building was louder?

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp paid special attention to thank the fans who stayed around for the end of that game, a 37-35 win in the final seconds. Missouri turned around and lost 39-10 to Alabama.

Lock has had a level of respect for Williams-Brice dating back to his sophomore season when a fan infamously threw a water bottle his direction and he drank it.

The Gamecocks sit at 3-3 and are in the midst of their off week. They host Tennessee on Oct. 27.

