DJ Swearinger puts his team atop the standings with fiery effort in rivalry game

When the lights shine the brightest, D.J. Swearinger comes to play. He proved that again this Sunday with a strong effort for his Washington Redskins in an important rivalry matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
On the first two defensive possessions of Sunday’s game, the winner of whom would take possession of first place in the NFC East division, Swearinger nearly made a spectacular interception on third down to force a punt, then forced and recovered a fumble. He finished the contest with four tackles, three of them solo, and his performance earned rave reviews from fans on social media.
The Redskins ended with the 20-17 win, and coach Jay Gruden praised him afterward as the vocal leader of the defense.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 7
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 7 catches on 8 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. Now over 300 receiving yards for the season.
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started his sixth game of the season. Run game produced 70 yards on 22 carries, offensive line gave up 4 sacks.
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started his seventh consecutive game and made 1 tackle. Offensive line blocked for 71 rushing yards on 24 carries and allowed 3 sacks.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 1 solo tackle, his third game in a row with at least 1 stop.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — 1 catch on 1 target for 8 yards, 1 punt return for 8 yards and 1 tackle
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Recorded 1 solo tackle before leaving the game early due to injury
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Recorded his first career rushing attempt for 2 yards
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — 2 targets but no catches
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 3 solo tackles and 1 fumble recovery late to set up the game-winning field goal
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 7 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 7 tackles, all solo, and 1 pass defensed.
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 5 tackles, all solo, 1 sack, 2 passes defensed and 1 QB hit.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Started but recorded no statistics. Helped to block for 135 rushing yards on 22 attempts
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2 for 3 on field goals with a long of 33 yards and a miss from 51. 1 for 1 on extra points.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 1 solo tackle, 1 pass defensed.
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Sidelined due to injury.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — Bye week
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — Bye week
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Injured reserve
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
Chris Lammons, CB, New Orleans Saints — Practice squad
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
Comments