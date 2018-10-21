Former Gamecock, now a Vol coach starts USC-UT week by pulling no punches

Byron Jerideau isn’t a man who tweets much.
The former South Carolina’s football player and member of the strength staff, now with Tennessee’s strength staff, had only tweeted six times in the month of October, mostly after the team’s upset of Auburn on Oct. 13. Since the season started he only once tweeted a hashtag calling to “beat” that week’s opponent once or twice.
But against his alma mater, Jerideau had the #BeatSouthCarolina ready early.
It quickly got retweeted by Bryce Thompson, the former South Carolina commit who landed with Tennessee late in the recruiting process after the Gamecocks wouldn’t take him.
Jerideau played three seasons at USC, starting as a senior in 2012 with 40 tackles, 5 ½ for loss, and 2 ½ sacks. He was also weight room phenom with a 670-pound squat and a 500-pound bench press.
Jerideau went to Tennessee at the start of 2018, going along with fellow former Gamecock Shaq Wilson
There were also a few former Gamecocks and fans who weighed in.
South Carolina has won the past two games in the series after snapping a three-game skid.
Comments